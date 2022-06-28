I’ve Just Been Shot’: Grandmother Saves Pizza Delivery Driver After He Shows Up Covered In Blood

A Maryland grandmother got an unexpected surprise after ordering pizza delivery for her two grandchildren Saturday evening — her delivery driver was shot, covered in blood and in desperate need of help.

“I looked outside. I saw the pizza box, so I opened the door to get the food, and there was a young man out there jumping around,” Karen Rollins said of the 24-year-old victim, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body, according to WJZ13 News. “So I asked him if he was okay . . . and he said, ‘Ma’am, can you help me? I’ve just been shot.’”

After calling 911, she was guided on how to apply a tourniquet and helped keep the man alert until first responders arrived on the scene, WJZ reported.

EXCLUSIVE: A pizza delivery driver is shot several times after dropping off a customer’s dinner. Only on @wjz, you’re hearing from the grandmother who stepped in to help. https://t.co/DHxySSB1pn — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) June 26, 2022

Rollins said the man apologized for “all the blood” when first responders arrived, WJZ reported. “It’s okay; it’s okay,” Rollins claimed to have told him, adding that he had a “thumbs up” when he left via helicopter for a shock trauma center to receive treatment.

Rollins said the victim’s mother stopped by her home Sunday to thank her for helping her son, according to WJZ.

“I never expected that,” she said of the visit. “I told her, ‘Don’t cry and I won’t cry.’ But she was crying, so I got a little emotional because, as a mother, I know I would want someone to do the same thing for me.” (RELATED: Good Samaritan Rescues Young Girl After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Home)

Police have arrested and charged Malik Burns, 27, in connection to the shooting, WJZ reported. It is alleged that after Burns and the victim had a fight in the restaurant parking lot, Burns followed the victim to Rollins’ home, where he assaulted him before making his delivery.

Burns is being held without bond in the Harford County Detention Center on attempted murder charges.