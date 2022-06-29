Methed-Out Driver Tried To Fool Police After Being Caught Hauling Truckload Of Dead Migrants: REPORT

The allegedly methed-out driver of an 18-wheeler full of dozens of dead migrants tried to pretend to be a migrant himself when authorities arrived at the scene in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, according to News4SA.

Homero Zamorano, 45, passed through a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) checkpoint in Encinal, Texas, after starting his trip in Laredo, according to News4SA, citing the Mexican Consulate. Mexican authorities showed reporters Wednesday a picture of Zamorano passing through the checkpoint and a picture of him in the hospital bed, saying he tried to appear as a survivor. (RELATED: ‘Lack Of Control’: Mexico’s President Slams US Border Policies After San Antonio Tragedy)

Zamorano reportedly was “very high” on methamphetamines when he was arrested, according to the San Antonio Express, citing an anonymous law enforcement officer.

53 individuals are dead and 11 remain in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A total of 67 migrants were in the back of the truck, according to News4SA.

The truck lacked air conditioning and the individuals they found in it were “hot to the touch,” San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said Monday, adding that 16 individuals were taken to the hospital.

Two Mexican nationals were charged with possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the U.S. in connection with the alleged smuggling event, according to court documents. They also overstayed their tourist visas.

Zamorano has yet to face any charges, according to News4SA. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas didn’t have any information on Zamorano, when asked by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

D’Luna Mendez by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

D’Luna Bilbao Cmplt by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

ICE didn’t respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.