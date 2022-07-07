‘We Also Have Something To Claim Back’: Top Russian Adviser Threatens To Reclaim Alaska Over U.S. Sanctions

One of Vladmir Putin’s top advisers warned the U.S. that Russia may try to take back Alaska in response to U.S. sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin warned that “when [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad, they should be aware that we also have something to claim back” in a Monday session of the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly, according to the Washington Examiner. The United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million.

Volodin’s threat comes after the United States has cooperated with NATO allies to enforce international sanctions against Russian oligarchs, Newsweek reported.

Russia’s most senior MP threatens to take Alaska back from the United States as punishment. Just take Sarah Palin back. pic.twitter.com/7Oze7nJIgW — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 7, 2022

Volodin’s deputy, Pyotr Tolstoy argued that Russia should hold a “referendum” in Alaska, according to the Washington Examiner.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy secretary-general of the Russian security council, warned on Wednesday that the U.S. would face the “wrath of God” if it attempted to establish an international tribunal to investigate Russian war crimes, according to the Anchorage Daily News. Medvedev previously served as President of Russia in 2008-2012 and has remained one of Putin’s top aides.

“The U.S. and its useless stooges should remember the words of the Bible: Do not judge and you will not be judged … so that the great day of His wrath doesn’t come to their home one day,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev recounted the “bloody” history of the United States in his lengthy threat on Telegram, citing the “subjugation” of Native populations and the atomic bombing of Japan during World War II.

“Was anyone held responsible for those crimes? What tribunal condemned the sea of blood spilled by the U.S. there?” Medvedev asked.

Medvedev dismissed the international tribunal as a hypocritical attempt by the U.S. to “to judge others while staying immune from any trial.”

The Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

