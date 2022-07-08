ANALYSIS: Five Signs Biden’s Economic Disaster Is About To Get Worse

Experts are calling it. The economy is about to get much worse, and a recession is imminent.

Economists say there is a 44% chance the US economy enters a recession in the next 12 months, according to the Wall Street Journal. In April, only 28% of economists polled by The WSJ said this, and in January only 18% did. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she anticipated the “economy to slow” in an interview in June. Less than two weeks earlier, Yellen had downplayed fears about the future of the economy, saying, “I don’t think we’re going to have a recession.”