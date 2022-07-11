REPORT: Nevada Man Arrested After Allegedly Living In Children’s Museum And Collecting Weapons

Police arrested Carson City Children’s Museum janitor, Wilbert Calhoun, after discovering his family had allegedly been living in the museum and storing weapons there.

The 41-year-old was arrested June 30 in Carson City, Nevada. He was charged with child neglect and endangerment, as well as the possession of a suppressor and short barrel rifle, ABC News reported. (RELATED: Couple Arrested For Allegedly Keeping Adopted Child Captive For Years Inside Garage)

Authorities grew more suspicious after Calhoun’s 2-year-old child was found unsupervised near a local business. Police searched the museum and found sleeping bags, mattresses, clothes and food in a storage room, ABC News revealed.

Other items police discovered included an AK-47 rifle, three handguns, a pistol, ammunition, knives and a taser. The storage pile also included drug-use equipment, such as a bong and a used marijuana joint, according to ABC News.

Calhoun’s wife was the museum manager, and both she and her husband were fired, ABC News reported. Police did not reveal whether Calhoun’s wife would face charges.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Sheriff Ken Furlong told Nevada’s KOLO News. (RELATED: Report: Warnock Summer Camp Was Nearly Shut Down After Allegations Of Child Abuse, Neglect)

The museum closed after Calhoun’s arrest. “We are all shocked and saddened by the events that came to light on June 31 of this year,” a message from the board on the museum’s website reads. “We are working to reopen in a way that not only assures the safety of all of our visitors, but that we as a community can be proud of as well.”