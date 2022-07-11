Florida Man Among Three People Gored At Running Of The Bulls

One American and two Spaniards were gored Monday in Pamplona, Spain, during the annual Festival of San Fermín.

A 25-year-old man from Sunrise, Florida, was one of three gored during Monday’s run, with images showing the man’s calf pierced by a bull’s horn, the New York Post reported. This year marked the festival’s return after a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions and proved a bloody spectacle that left three people gored and three others bruised, according to CBS News.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

During the annual festival, runners from all over the world join in a frenetic run alongside fighting bulls as they tear through cobblestone streets and finish at Pamplona’s bullring, CBS noted.

Television cameras captured more violence from Monday’s run, as one bull tossed and butted one runner against the barriers along the edge of the ring several times, according to The Washington Post. Three more runs remain before the festival’s conclusion Thursday. (RELATED: Bull Gores Two Men In Closing Pamplona Run)

Injuries are not uncommon in the annual running of the bulls. A total of eight people were gored in the last festival in 2019. While deaths remain rare, 16 people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910. The last death taking place in 2009, according to the Washington Post.