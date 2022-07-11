REPORT: Mass Shooting At Bar In South Africa Leaves 15 Dead

A mass shooting at a tavern in South Africa left 15 people dead and several others in critical condition Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Police are investigating an incident in Johannesburg’s Soweto township where a group of men reportedly arrived in a minibus and opened fire on the patrons in the tavern. (RELATED: REPORT: 21 People Mysteriously Found Dead In Nightclub. Many Were Teenagers)

“The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours,” Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela told The Associated Press. “All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don’t have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people.”

South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto https://t.co/BEl4dfIoeW pic.twitter.com/IBCxcocoCS — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2022

Several people injured in the shooting were taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The number of cartridges in the bar indicated that the shooting was carried out by a group of people, according to police.

Four people were killed in a separate shooting Saturday night in Sweetwaters township in the city of Pietermaritzburg. Two people were killed at the scene and two others died later at the hospital.

“As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorize us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said of the two shootings.