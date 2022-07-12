EXCLUSIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson Begged Senior Trump Officials For ‘Financial Assistance’ After Being Subpoenaed By J6 Committee

The Jan. 6 Committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, asked former Senior Trump officials for financial assistance and legal help in February after she was subpoenaed by the committee, according to an email obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

In an email sent to a former senior Trump official Feb. 4, Hutchinson said she has had trouble securing a legal team and asked the former senior Trump official for help with getting in contact with fundraising organizations or attorneys that could help her. Hutchinson explained that she was unemployed and that her aunt and uncle applied to refinance their house to help her. She also said she was “primarily seeking financial assistance” and “in a bind financially.”

“I was subpoenaed by the 1/6 Committee on November 9, 2020, but was not formally served until Wednesday, January 26, 2021. I’ve had difficulty securing a legal team, and was hoping you may be able to put me in contact with any fundraising organizations and/or attorneys that are involved in this process,” Hutchinson said in the email to the former senior Trump official.

“My aunt and uncle applied to refinance their house to loosen up some money since I don’t have much immediate family, but they weren’t approved,” Hutchinson said in a separate email.

Multiple senior Trump officials and a person with first-hand knowledge told the Daily Caller that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows would not answer Hutchinson’s calls after she was subpoenaed. A Meadows spokesperson confirmed those claims to the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller granted anonymity to people who have been subpoenaed by the committee.

“Cassidy Hutchinson reached out to various people in Trump world asking for both financial assistance and help finding a lawyer. She told us she was in significant financial distress, had no family that could help, and couldn’t even afford food. She also told us Mark Meadows wouldn’t return her calls. To our knowledge, she spoke with multiple lawyers and chose Stefan Passantino to represent her,” a person with first-hand knowledge told the Daily Caller.

The person with first-hand knowledge also said that Trump officials were sympathetic because of her age and lack of employment and said at her request, Trump’s PAC agreed to help her financially and, at her request, suggested attorneys she could interview. The person also said Hutchinson made derogatory comments about the Jan. 6 committee to multiple people in Trump world.

A former senior Trump official also mentioned Meadows not returning Hutchinson’s calls and said she reached out to Trump’s circle and asked for help.

“She reached out to Trump world and was like, ‘Hey. The committee reached out to me. I really need help.’ She didn’t have a job. She didn’t have money to pay a lawyer. Trump has been trying to be really helpful, especially with young people who weren’t like bad actors on J6, like get you a lawyer. Pay for it. Meadows wasn’t returning her phone calls and like her circle of people, weren’t, like, helpful,” a former senior Trump official told the Caller.

Hutchinson made headlines after testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, where she claimed former President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel in an effort to reroute the car to the Capitol where protesters were gathering. Sources close to the Secret Service have denied her claims. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’)

A former Trump adviser told the Caller that Hutchinson was suffering financially and could not find a job and that every conversation she said she had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone never actually occurred.

“She was in a horrible, she was in horrible shape financially. She had no employment prospects because like, you know, coming out of the Trump White House election wasn’t exactly, you know, a great line on the resume. And she was desperate,” the other Trump official told the Caller.

“Every conversation that she described that she had with people from McCarthy to Ratcliffe to Cipollone never happened,” the official added.

Another former senior Trump official told the Caller that Hutchinson was supposed to go work for Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House and was stunned by Hutchinson’s testimony in front of the committee.

“She made it sound like all these people, I mean, I was in that West Wing, that these people basically were reporting to her and she was giving Meadows advice. And I’m like, What? I was there … But here’s the part that I do know firsthand she was supposed to take a job in Palm Beach,” the former senior Trump official said.

“All I know. She was thrilled to go down there. Thrilled. Thrilled. This is after January 20!” the former official continued.

“I was in D.C. and I met her and she was distraught because she was told she couldn’t go to Palm Beach anymore. And she was told that because they heard she couldn’t be trusted and she’s a leaker and not honest and all of these things. And I will tell you, that was coming from all her contemporaries.”

Hutchinson then allegedly told the former senior Trump official that all she wanted was to be sure that Trump does not think she is the person people were saying she was.

“It really was sad to me. At that point, all she cared about was making sure, she (Hutchinson) goes, ‘I just want to make sure President Trump doesn’t think I’m that person that people are saying I am.’ And I, frankly, I never talked to him about it,” the former official added.

Hutchinson claimed she wrote a letter displayed by Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney during the hearings. The letter was written on Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ note card and read: “Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately.” Former lawyer Eric Herschmann has since claimed he was the one who wrote the letter. (RELATED: Yet Another Detail From Bombshell J6 Testimony Contested)

Hutchinson also called the committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

On Feb 1. Hutchinson sent a text to a conservative activist with connections to the First Amendment Fund, which is a group started by the American Conservative Union that helps Trump officials cover costs for Jan. 6 lawyers. Matt Schlapp said Hutchinson approached CPAC for help through the First Amendment Fund. Schlapp said he is happy they did not end up assisting her because she was relaying White House “hallway gossip as fact.”