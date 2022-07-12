Democrats Launch Ads In Lifestyle Mags In All Out Push For Abortion

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) launched a digital ad campaign Tuesday in several lifestyle magazines telling readers that Republicans want to outlaw abortion nationwide.

The DNC purchased at least $10,000 in digital ads in over 20 lifestyle publications to focus on abortion rights issues as the midterms approach, the Associated Press reported.

We are launching a Defend Choice Week of Action that will run until July 19 to: ✅ Mobilize supporters

✅ Engage voters to call out Republicans for opposing abortion rights

✅ Highlight what is at stake in November Join us for the kickoff tonight!https://t.co/6N5FRVottC — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 12, 2022

Magazines like Teen Vogue, Elle, Refinery29, Essence, GQ, Esquire, Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan and Glamour, hosted the DNC’s ads, reported the AP.

The ad showed Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell next to blue, pink, and white lettering that read: “Republicans are pushing to ban abortion nationally. Join us in fighting back,” according to the report.

The DNC is looking to launch a separate abortion-centered ad campaign with plans to spend six figures, reported the AP. (RELATED: ‘An Emergency For Women’: Democrats Demand Biden Declare Public Health Emergency Over Abortion Ruling)

The DNC’s ads promoting a “week of action” to defend abortion are in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, sending abortion law-making back to the state legislatures.

“With this Defend Choice Week of Action, we’re giving people across the country a chance to turn their anger into action by holding anti-choice Republicans accountable and helping to elect Democrats,” DNC chair Jaime Harrison said, according to the AP.

The DNC held a virtual launch for its “all-hands-on-deck effort to defend choice” on Tuesday night, according to the DNC website.

“This fight isn’t over and we need all hands on deck. This event will serve as the kickoff for our Week of Action, which we’ll highlight how to get involved with on the call,” The DNC event description stated.

The latest Associated Press-NORC poll released Friday showed that only 16% of Americans feel abortion is the biggest issue facing the U.S. In comparison, 40% of U.S. adults said they were more worried about inflation and 33% said gas prices, according to the poll.

The survey polled 1,053 adults nationwide from June 23-27 with a margin of error of +/- 4.0%.