Secret Service Agent Sent Back To US After Assaulting Woman At Jerusalem Bar

A Secret Service agent was sent back to the U.S. after allegedly assaulting a woman in a Jerusalem bar, a Secret Service spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Late Monday, the United States Secret Service was informed that an agency employee working in Israel was allegedly involved in a physical encounter. The employee was briefly detained and questioned by Israeli police, who released him without charges,” the spokesperson told the DCNF.

The agent was assigned to the agency’s Counter Assault team, according to CNN.

The incident occurred just days before President Joe Biden arrived in Israel for bilateral meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials. (RELATED: Bibi 2.0? Israeli Parliament Votes To Dissolve, Clears The Way For Netanyahu’s Return)

“The employee has returned to the United States. In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation,” the spokesperson added.

The situation didn’t involve a sexual assault, according to the spokesperson.

The incident follows a situation that happened in May, when two Secret Service agents were sent back to the U.S. from South Korea after an alleged drunken altercation. It also comes after four Secret Service agents were put on leave in April after they were allegedly duped by two men accused of pretending to pose as Homeland Security officers, who are accused of buying them lavish gifts.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.