Two People Die After Boat Full Of Family, Friends Capsizes In NYC

Two people were killed Tuesday, including a 7-year-old child, when a boat capsized in the Hudson River.

Twelve relatives and friends were thrown into the water off the shore of Midtown Manhattan, leaving the boat’s captain in critical condition and killing two others, CNN reported. A 7-year-old boy and 48-year-old woman died, while nine of the passengers suffered minor injuries and one was seriously injured, according to the New York Times.

Police have identified the victims as Julian Vasquez (7) and Lindelia Vasquez (48), the NYT reported.

Those on board during the incident had chartered the boat, and the boat's owner was following the vessel on a Jet Ski when it overturned, the outlet noted.

It’s not known exactly what caused the boat to capsize, the NYT noted. Winds were roughly 17 mph with outside temperatures of 87 degrees Fahrenheit around the time the boat capsized, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s a lot of commercial and recreational traffic during the day here,” NYPD Harbor Unit inspector Anthony Russo said, according to CNN. “You could have waves approaching from different directions. It takes some skill to operate in the Hudson River, so it could have been a contributing factor.”

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams was present during the rescue operation. The tragedy is “a clear reminder to us as we move through the summer months, water is an enjoyable part of New York but it can be a dangerous place,” Adams said following the deaths, the NYT reported.