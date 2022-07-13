MSNBC’s Attempt To Own Josh Hawley Backfired Online

MSNBC posted a video online claiming that a Berkeley law professor “rebuked” Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley during congressional hearings Tuesday, according to the news outlet’s TikTok page. Users in the comments section proceeded to rebuke the professor, instead of Hawley.

During congressional hearings Tuesday, Hawley questioned University of California-Berkeley professor Khiara Bridges on whether the phrase “people with the capacity for pregnancy” referred to women. The professor proceeded to call Hawley’s line of question “transphobic” because she believes “transgender men” and “non-binary people” have the ability to get pregnant. (RELATED: Law Professor Accuses Sen. Hawley Of Being ‘Transphobic’ For Saying Only Women Get Pregnant)

MSNBC posted the back-and-forth on TikTok and garnered 7.2 million views on the social media platform. MSNBC captioned the exchange, “Berkeley law professor, Khiara Bridges rebuked Sen. Josh Hawley during a Senate hearing accusing him of making transphobic remarks.”

The left-leaning news outlet’s comments section largely favored Hawley’s position and mocked the professor’s comments.

“She lost, badly,” comedian Brent Pella said. Pella’s comment garnered more than 25,000 likes.

“Lmao she started to attacking [sic] him knowing that she will lose,” one user said.

Another user said that Hawley “owned this convo. No doubt.”

One user, under the name “Spicyhabaner,” questioned why MSNBC thought this was a win for Bridges.

“Are we all watching the same video? I don’t get how this is a W for the law professor,” the user said.

The condemnation of the professor’s remarks extended to Twitter as well. One self-described “socialist, lesbian, feminist Union organizer” said she sided with the senator’s remarks.

“Holy hell, Dems. I’m a socialist, lesbian, feminist Union organizer and you’re making me side with Josh Hawley,” the user said. “Are you trying to lose our abortion rights for a generation?”