EXCLUSIVE: Reps. Carter, Stefanik Introduce Legislation To Prevent Federal Funding For Abortion Transportation

Republican Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter and Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik introduced legislation Thursday that would prevent federal funding for transportation to get an abortion.

The legislation, titled the Defunding Abortion Transportation Act, says that states cannot provide non-emergency medical transportation funds (NEMT) to transport individuals to receive an abortion, according to a copy of the bill obtained by the Daily Caller. The introduction of the bill comes over concerns that the Biden administration will declare that non-emergency medical transportation can be used to transport individuals to receive abortions and that it could even be used to pay for transportation across state lines.

In late June, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Xavier Becerra said that President Joe Biden’s administration was considering helping transport women across state lines for abortion access. Vice President Kamala Harris added that the administration was looking into possible “vouchers for travel” for women to access abortion. (RELATED: HHS Secretary Says Biden Admin May Help Transport Women Across State Lines For Abortion)

“The Biden administration is gearing up to fund interstate travel for people seeking abortions. That is wrong. The Defunding Abortion Transportation Act will put guardrails in place to prevent the federal government from subsidizing the death of unborn children. Democrats’ abortion agenda, which allows for taxpayer-funded, elective abortions up until the moment of birth, is extreme and must be reined in,” Carter told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation.

Stefanik emphasized that “taxpayer dollars should NEVER fund abortions.”

“As the Biden administration attempts to subsidize access to states like New York run by Far-Left governments that continue to enable radical taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, I’m working to protect life by prohibiting states from providing transportation across state lines to terminate the life of the unborn,” Stefanik told the Daily Caller.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will transfer pregnant migrant women across state lines for abortions after they have been detained in states where abortion is not allowed.