REPORT: Suspected Burglar Screams For Help While Stuck In Pizza Shop’s Oven Vent

A man was found stuck in a Little Caesar’s Pizza oven vent Tuesday morning, screaming for help.

Two recruiters for the U.S. Army heard a man screaming from the pizza shop next door to the recruiting office in a shopping center on Covington Highway in DeKalb County, Georgia, reported CBS46.

Wow! Check out what a tight space the burglar found himself in as he tried to enter a shopping center from the rooftop. Unfortunately for him, it was an oven vent for a Little Caesar’s Pizza. Good thing they didn’t turn the oven on first thing this morning! @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/FyZCOCKxYG — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) July 12, 2022

Staff Sgt. Brittany Davis, a U.S. Army recruiter, said she and a co-worker heard the man yelling for help as they opened the office. “I definitely did not expect this. We actually stepped back to see if maybe someone was on top of the roof,” Davis told the outlet.

Davis went to check the restaurant when workers at Little Caesar’s Pizza also heard the commotion coming from the pizza oven vent, reported CBS46.

She said the man was still alert and complaining of a possible panic attack when she called for police and fire rescue to come to free him. (RELATED: REPORT: Warnock Used Campaign Funds To Defend Against Personal Lawsuit)

“He was actually saying that he can’t breathe, that he’s having a panic attack, and of course, I was just concerned for him,” Davis told the outlet. “I’m just glad they didn’t turn the oven on because he would’ve been toast.”

Dekalb County Fire and Rescue spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels told CBS46 that finding a man stuck in a pizza oven vent is “kind of unconventional” for his Georgia crew. Rescuers said the vent space the man was stuck in was very narrow, according to CBS46.

“I’m glad that our guys, in particular our heavy rescue unit, carries a lot of different tools, and we were able to use a lot of them today to get him out safely,” Daniels said.

Once freed, the man was put in handcuffs and taken to a local hospital to check him for dehydration and monitor friction burns on his arms and legs, reported CBS46. Police did not say why the man was trying to enter the building or what charges the man in the vent would face, according to CBS46.

“He didn’t give a statement on what he was actually doing, but it’s pretty apparent,” Daniels told the outlet. “We’ll let PD sort those things out.”