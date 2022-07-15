House Agrees To Fund Psychedelic Research For Vets With PTSD

Two amendments were added Wednesday to the National Defense Authorization Act that would expand research into psychedelic treatments for veterans and active-duty service members.

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are behind the two amendments, which seek to expand research into the impacts of various forms of psychedelics in treating mental health issues, according to the Texas Signal. Ocasio-Cortez’s amendment authorizes research on MDMA and psilocybin as alternative options to opioids, the outlet reported.

Crenshaw spoke Wednesday in support of his amendment, which will “create a grant program for psychedelic treatment for PTSD.” He argued that the United States is “losing the battle with veteran suicide” and “new ideas” are needed to help win the war, according to his statements in the House.

“And for our active-duty service members, the situation is even worse as they are precluded from even trying treatments, such as psychedelics, that could save their lives and bring hope to their families,” Crenshaw continued. “I aim to change that. First of all, this form of treatment actually isn’t new. It’s proven and it’s tested.”

Crenshaw was quick to note that the amendment does not legalize or de-schedule psychedelics, according to the clip. He focused on private sector research that has found positive results in the use of various psychedelics for treating and even mitigating PTSD, citing examples from his own friendship group. (RELATED: New Study Suggests Psychedelics Can ‘Free Up The Brains’ Of People With Severe Depression)

You can watch Crenshaw’s full comments below:



Both Crenshaw and Ocasio-Cortez’s amendment were approved shortly after he spoke, according to the Intercept.

The $839 billion National Defense Authorization Act was approved Thursday in a 329-101 vote, Politico reported. Along with increasing veteran and active duty service members’ access to treatments for PTSD, the bill provides troops with a 4.6% pay rise, the outlet noted.