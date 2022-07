6 MILLION BARRELS FOR XI… BIDEN SELLS OFF AMERICA’S EMERGENCY OIL RESERVES TO COMMUNIST CHINA… ‘Pretty Shameful’: Biden Admin Has Sold Nearly 6 Million Barrels Of Strategic Oil Reserves To China

The Biden administration sold nearly six million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) since July 2021 to a Chinese state-run energy firm, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation review of Department of Energy (DOE) data.