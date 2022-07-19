Here Are The 17 Members Of Congress Who Were Arrested Outside The Supreme Court

At least 17 House Democrats were arrested Tuesday afternoon outside the Supreme Court.

The Democrats were attending an abortion rights rally to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In several videos posted on Twitter, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar can be seen with their hands behind their back being held by police officers who appear to be escorting them away from the protest in front of the Supreme Court.

“Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights,” Ocasio-Cortez’s office tweeted from her account. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Members Of ‘The Squad’ Appear To Have Been Arrested In Front Of Supreme Court)

Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022

HERE ARE THE NAMES:

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush

Massachusets Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Massachusets Rep. Katherine Clark

New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez

California Rep. Barbara Lee

California Rep. Jackie Speier

California Rep. Sara Jacobs

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib

North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams

Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney

Michigan Rep. Andy Levin

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush tweeted Tuesday that she and her colleagues “put” their “bodies on the line” amid the protest. (RELATED: ‘There Must Be Consequences’: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Suggests SCOTUS Justices Should Be Impeached)

“I introduced legislation yesterday and today to protect reproductive freedom. Today my colleagues and I put our bodies on the line—because we will leave no stone unturned in our fight for justice. Bans off our bodies,” Bush said.

I introduced legislation yesterday and today to protect reproductive freedom. Today my colleagues and I put our bodies on the line—because we will leave no stone unturned in our fight for justice. Bans off our bodies. https://t.co/ahmWgAd9WR — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 19, 2022

The Daily Caller contacted the U.S. Capitol Police about the videos to which Capitol Police said they would be releasing final arrest numbers later in the afternoon.