Alleged Rapist Was Totally Nude During Court Appearance For About 16 Seconds Before An Officer Intervened

An accused rapist and kidnapper appeared naked for 16 seconds on a courtroom video link in mid-July before police intervened.

Victor Pena is on trial for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old woman from a Boston bar in 2019, The U.S. Sun reported. Pena is accused of forcing the young woman into his custody, where she was fed nothing but alcohol and canned pineapple, and was raped over the course of three days, the outlet continued.

Pena, 42, was removed from the courtroom after an “outburst” during jury selection. He was placed into another room to appear via video feed, according to The U.S. Sun. While the judge addressed the group of potential jurors, Pena stripped naked and started performing a lewd act in front of the camera, WCVB reported.

He continued to appear naked for 16 seconds before the monitor was turned off, WCVB noted. The prospective jurors were excused as a result of what they’d witnessed, the outlet reported in another article. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The Girl In The Picture’ Is Your Worst Nightmare Come To Life)

Pena faces one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape of the young woman he held captive in his Boston home, WCVB continued. He reportedly took a number of photographs of the woman on his cellphone, some of which he was also in.

Despite his family’s claims of mental illness, Pena was deemed capable of standing trial after staying at Bridgewater State Hospital, WCVB reported. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.