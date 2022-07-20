Ravens Superfans Founded “Fly With The Flock”: A Convenient and Fun Way to Attend Ravens’ Away Games

Blake A. Short and Colby Gibson met in 2009 through mutual connections and became best friends right away. They realized they shared a dream of going to every NFL stadium to watch their beloved Baltimore Ravens.

Blake states: “Both of us had a bucket list of every NFL stadium, and we noticed that we had already crossed out many of the same venues.”

Around ten years ago, the duo started organizing trips with family and friends to keep filling in their bucket list. Then, more Ravens fans tagged along on the trips, and you know what they say: “The more, the merrier.”

Blake was already the owner of a successful marketing agency. So, he suggested to Colby that both take things to the next level.

That’s how a match made in the M&T Bank Stadium became a partnership to share their dream. The name of it is Fly With The Flock, a full sports tourism service designed to help other Ravens fans follow the team across the country with all the fun and none of the hassle of planning the trip.

“By now, we are fortunate enough to have helped hundreds of other passionate fans do the same and join us on our trips.”

Blake and Colby know exactly how bothersome it can be to plan a trip with all it entails: find cheap flights and nice accommodations, buy the tickets in advance, and find a place to throw a party or organize a tailgate after the games.

“If you don’t know how to make a trip on your own to another team’s stadium, it can be a rather hostile experience,” admitted Blake.

Luckily, Blake and Colby get to use their own service, so they know how good it is. As Blake says, “though we have made a venture out of our dream, we keep going on the trips with the fans, so we share the experience and the service with them.”

“Many of our customers have told us that trying to organize a trip on their own is overwhelming. Also, it requires experience to select the best places to stay and organize activities.”

Fly With The Flock offers packages for up to four people. The more people you include in the trip, the cheaper the cost for each person. They can also make special arrangements for any larger groups as well.

The packages include tickets for the game, four-star hotel accommodations close to the stadiums, plane or bus tickets, and several engagement activities, including access to a party they organize locally and in the city they are traveling.

“We organize meet and greets, as well as raffles and drawings, and we give the fans a t-shirt or a goodie bag to remember the experience,” explains Blake.

Their team supervises every detail, so the fans don’t have to worry about anything. The packages include a money-back guarantee in case something unexpected happens, such as a flight cancellation.

Blake admits: “We are still just two diehard Ravens fans who dream of following the Ravens to every NFL stadium. What makes it even greater is that we have now found a way to keep the dream alive and share it with the rest of The Flock.”

If you’re a Ravens fan who wants to live the experience of an away game with the guys, you can contact Fly With The Flock through their website or Facebook page.