New Comic Book Publisher Challenges Cancel Culture Status Quo, Makes Nearly $3 Million In the Process

Rippaverse is a new “non-woke” comic book publisher that has garnered nearly $3 million in pre-sales for their debut comic ISOM #1.

The 96-page comic book is a collaboration with author and Rippaverse founder Eric July, and illustrators Cliff Richards, Gabe Eltaeb and Eric Weathers, according to Rippaverse’s website. The comic book has currently earned just shy of $3 million, surpassing its original goal of $100,000.

July and Eltaeb joined “Fox & Friends” with Brian Kilmeade to discuss the success of their newest comic Thursday.

“What I wanted to do was be a part of the solution instead of griping about the problem, so I had the idea, it made sense financially, and it was the perfect time to do it,” July told Kilmeade about why he decided to start his independent comic book label.

Eltaeb, who previously worked on the Superman comics, told Kilmeade about his experience with DC Comics.

“I worked my way up… I made it to DC comics and made it to superman,” Eltaeb said, according to Fox News. “My little-boy dream came true.” (RELATED: Legendary Comic Book Artist Chuck Dixon Takes A Big Swipe At ‘Woke’ ‘Race Swapping’ Of Characters)

Eltaeb said he left DC comic when “they made [Superman] ‘woke,’ they got rid of his American citizenship,” and removed the hero’s slogan, “truth, justice and the American way,” Fox News reported.

“I famously walked off the book and that was a big deal,” he said, according to the outlet.

Kilmeade asked July about some of the negative feedback they have received particularly saying that they were making a comic book for “hate groups.”

“It’s to be expected. There are a lot of things that are wrong with this industry,” he said according to Fox. “There’s nothing that these people can do to certainly stop it, and to me, this is what they were always actually scared of.”

Isom #1 follows the story of Avery Silman, “a common rancher” who after “obtaining some unique abilities” spends a stint as a superhero before settling down outside the city of Florepark, Texas. After a call from his sister to investigate a missing person, “violent altercations ensue” which make him reconsider his choice, Rippaverse’s website notes.