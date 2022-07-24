Texans’ Rookie Wide Receiver John Metchie III Announces Leukemia Diagnosis

Rookie wide receiver John Metchie III made public Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Leukemia.

In his statement posted to the Houston Texans Twitter account, the young football phenom said “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Metchie III announced that he has APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), but claims that it is “the most curable form of Leukemia.” He was picked in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans with the 44th overall selection according to ESPN.

Last college football season, Metchie III was one of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s best players on offense. Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 total yards and 8 touchdowns, according to Sports Reference. Metchie was sidelined for the College Football Championship with a torn ACL he suffered late in the year and was inactive for Alabama during their postseason run. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Stupid Question’: Nick Castellanos Gets Into Tense Exchange With Reporter After Phillies’ 6-2 Loss)

It’s sad that this is happening to somebody this young. Prayers for him and his family during this difficult time.