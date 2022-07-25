Woman Who Accused New Yorker Of Workplace Sexism Says She’s Been Fired

A New Yorker employee says she was fired from her job less than a week after publicly accusing the magazine of workplace sexism.

“So the New Yorker has fired me, effective immediately,” Erin Overbey said Monday. “I’m speaking with the union about potentially filing a grievance on the termination.”

“The @NewYorker has never contested the facts as I have stated them,” Overbey continued. Overbey accused the magazine’s editor-in-chief, David Remnick, of adding errors to her copy. (RELATED: New Yorker Magazine Criticized By Auschwitz Museum, Polish Government For Article Accusing Poland Of Atrocities)

Overbey claims that she was put under a performance review after sending an email alleging workplace sexism, that errors mentioned in an email while she was under review were not made by her and that these errors were in fact added by Remnick himself.

The errors in question were identified in the magazine’s standard pre-publication editorial process rather than in already published work, a person familiar with the matter previously told the Daily Caller.

So the @New Yorker has fired me, effective immediately. I’m speaking with the union about potentially filing a grievance on the termination. But here are some things that I will say…. — Erin Overbey (@erinoverbey) July 25, 2022

Overbey also alleged on Twitter that the New Yorker engaged in sexist workplace practices.

“Most recently, I’ve raised concerns about an archive project where I was told that it was a requirement of my job to ‘assist’ the male colleague appointed to lead the project,” Overbey said. “I had concerns about this dynamic & our disparate qualifications & raised them several times.”

“The New Yorker prides itself on professionalism, accuracy, and adherence to the highest journalistic standards. False allegations that malign our journalistic integrity and that attack colleagues are inappropriate and unacceptable in our workplace,” the Condé Nast spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Caller.