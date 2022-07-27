One Of The Most Violent And Offensive Video Game Franchises Ever Is Getting A Woke Makeover

Rockstar Games, the producer behind the notorious “Grand Theft Auto” franchise of video games, announced some politically correct changes for the latest installment in the popular series Wednesday, according to Bloomberg News.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” will introduce a playable female character of Hispanic descent in a storyline inspired by bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, Bloomberg News reported. The new game will be set in a fictionalized version of Miami, and could include more territories, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: Lack Of Diversity In Video Games Is Like ‘Daily Racism’ Claims Canadian Researcher)

The game where you can car jack old ladies, run over hookers, and kick their bodies until cash comes out now wants us to think of Latinas as criminals, too. You know, to be inclusive. https://t.co/X79qhbuMlt — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 27, 2022

The video game series, in which players steal cars, shoot it out with police officers and commit various other violent crimes, has received criticism for the sometimes graphic violence. The game was banned in Brazil and condemned by authorities in England, Germany and France, according to a 2013 history of the series by IGN.

The games also drew scrutiny for sexual content, the BBC reported, as well as allegations of intellectual property violations.

Rockstar Games is removing certain jokes, including those deemed “transphobic,” from a recent release of “Grand Theft Auto V” and has issued a directive to avoid jokes that “punch down,” according to Bloomberg.

The company’s “crunch culture,” including long workdays and excursions to strip clubs, led to hundreds of employees leaving, according to a 2018 Kotaku report.

“Grand Theft Auto V” sold over 165 million copies, according to Bloomberg. The company plans to release “Grand Theft Auto VI” in 2023 or 2024.

Take 2 Entertainment, the parent company of Rockstar Games, did not respond immediately to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

