Hulu Backs Down, Agrees To Run Political Ads After Democrats Complain

Hulu agreed to run advertisements on major topics like gun control, abortion and January 6 after backlash from Democrat candidates, Axios reported Wednesday.

The streaming service previously barred an ad from Democratic Congressional candidate Suraj Patel that contained references to “sensitive” political topics, according to Patel’s letter to the company. “To not discuss these topics in my campaign ad is to not address the most important issues facing the United States,” Patel wrote.”These are topics the American people expect to hear from their leaders.” (RELATED: ‘They Don’t Say A Word’: DeSantis Slams Disney’s Opposition To Florida Bill)

BREAKING: @Hulu is rejecting ads talking about the GOP’s record on abortion, gun safety, and other key issues leading up to the midterms. Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country. https://t.co/kqFGFkAjoJ — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) July 25, 2022

Hulu’s latest decision is “effective immediately,” according to Axios. The new guidelines now align with Disney’s other streaming platforms, including ESPN and FX “so long as they align with Disney’s general ad standards,” the outlet reported. Hulu still reserves the right to request edits to ad content. (RELATED: ‘Gay Agenda’: Disney Employees Reportedly Reveal Effort To Inject ‘Queerness’ Into Children’s Shows)

Hulu accepted Patel’s ad with its original comment after receiving backlash from executive directors at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic Governors Association, all three of which also saw ads rejected, The Washington Post reported Monday.

An anonymous source alleged that Patel’s ad was accepted before Monday, but not communicated to his campaign staff, according to The Washington Post. Hulu does accept advertisements with the “sensitive” political content included in Patel’s ad, but that “it needs to be in context,” the source reportedly said.