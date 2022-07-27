Poll: Americans Reject Violent Protests, Protesting Outside Homes

Americans do not believe it is right to protest outside the home of Supreme Court justices or conduct protests that interfere with the justices’ personal lives, a new poll found.

Around 61% of Americans believe that protesters should not interfere in the private lives of Supreme Court justices, according to the Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) poll released Wednesday. The poll found that Americans were uncomfortable with protesters invading spaces such as restaurants or the neighborhoods of the Justices in order to voice their opinions.

The poll comes after months of protests outside of the homes of conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. The protests culminated when a man allegedly tried to assassinate Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh; he was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s home.

Around 84% of Americans believe that protesters who engage in violent protests should be charged “to the fullest extent of the law,” according to the poll. The respondents believed that any violent protester should be prosecuted regardless of the issue they are protesting. (RELATED: WEEKEND OF ‘INTIMIDATION’: Abortion Activists Descend On Justices’ Homes As Vandals Hit Churches, Pro-Life Groups)

The poll found that there was a general consensus across the political spectrum and political affiliation that violent protesters should be prosecuted for their crimes. Over 80% of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents agreed with this sentiment.

“Americans overwhelmingly agree: Threats, protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices, vandalism, violence, and other intimidation tactics undermine our democracy,” JCN President Carrie Severino said in a statement. “From their unwillingness to enforce the law to their dangerous rhetoric, Democrats are putting the justices’ lives at risk.”

A majority of Americans believe that President Joe Biden should publicly condemn the protests that occur outside the homes of the justices, and that they are less likely to vote for someone who refuses to condemn the violent acts, the poll found.

Independents and Democrats agree that Biden should condemn these attacks, with 57% of Independents and 51% of Democrats responding in favor of the move.

Despite the overwhelming numbers, Biden still has not condemned the protests and even told them to continue to protest in early June, according to Axios.

The Judicial Crisis Network poll, conducted by CRC Research, surveyed 1,600 registered voters between July 14 and 17. It had a margin of error of 2.45%.

The Supreme Court and the White House did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

