Half Of Dem Voters Want To Put Biden Out To Pasture, Poll Finds

Half of Democratic voters do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, a recent poll found.

Just 39% of voters approved of Biden’s track record thus far, and 69% of all voters, including 50% of all democrats, hope he does not seek a second term, according to USA TODAY/Suffolk University’s polling released Friday. While roughly three-quarters of Democrats approve of Biden’s performance, just 35% “strongly approve.”

The top alternatives for Democratic voters were Vice President Kamala Harris and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, each of whom were the top choice of 18% of Democrats, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who reeled in 16%.

The most important issues for Democratic voters were abortion, which 27% said was their priority, and the economy, which 12% said was their top issue.

Former President Donald Trump is similarly unpopular, with 68% of voters surveyed, including a third of Republicans, hoping that he doesn’t run again.

Among independents, more than 70% are opposed to both Trump and Biden running again.

“We know what we’re getting with Trump and Biden,” said a voter who participated in the USA TODAY/Suffolk poll and would prefer other choices. https://t.co/3BGkKhO2GX — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) July 29, 2022

If the election were held today, Biden would win the support of 45% of voters, while Trump would bring in 41%.

Americans overwhelmingly feel that the country is on the wrong track, with 76% responding as such, compared to just 15% who said the U.S. is headed in the right direction, the poll found.

The national mood is more pessimistic now than at this point during Trump’s presidency, when a comparable USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found that 55% thought the nation was headed down the wrong track and 34% said it was headed in the right direction, according to USA TODAY.

Six in ten felt that a third party or multiple parties was necessary, while only 25% felt that the two parties — Democrat and Republican — were good enough. (RELATED: Former GOP Officials Join Up With Democrats To Form New Party)

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between July 22 and July 25, 2022. It had a margin of error of 3.1%.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

