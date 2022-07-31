US

$2.1 Million Worth Of Meth Seized At Texas Border Crossing

US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge, which is closed temporarily after an influx of migrants, at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on September 17, 2021. - The mayor of Del Rio, Texas declared a state of emergency on September 17 after more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians, poured into the border city in a fresh test of President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that the migrants were crowded in an area controlled by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander Pease Contributor
Texas border patrol agents seized $2.1 million worth of liquid methamphetamine from a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico, according to authorities.

The seizure took place at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry, and the total weight of the liquid drug amounted to 110 pounds, CNN reported.

The bust allegedly occurred last Sunday after a 2012 Dodge was stopped by federal officials for further inspection while attempting to cross the border. (RELATED: Iranians Caught Trying To Cross The Southern Border As Part Of Migrant Caravan)

Federal agents at the entrance point unveiled the hidden stash via “non-intrusive inspection system” technology and brought in K-9 units as well, according to New York Daily News.

The alleged driver of the vehicle was an unidentified 41-year-old American citizen, the outlet added.

Both the drugs and the driver were handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for additional investigation.

Earlier this month, San Diego County, California, experienced one of the biggest drug busts in U.S. history. (RELATED: Trump Says Southern Border Is ‘More Dangerous Than It’s Ever Been’ Under Biden)

Officials followed a suspicious commercial-sized truck that crossed the border from Mexico, seized five thousand pounds of meth and arrested 4 men that hailed from Tijuana, Mexico.