$2.1 Million Worth Of Meth Seized At Texas Border Crossing

Texas border patrol agents seized $2.1 million worth of liquid methamphetamine from a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico, according to authorities.

The seizure took place at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry, and the total weight of the liquid drug amounted to 110 pounds, CNN reported.

Busted: #CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry seized $2.1M in liquid methamphetamine in a passenger vehicle. Driver arrested. Read more here: https://t.co/SNWcB4DWtH pic.twitter.com/4sw7IP7Bhk — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) July 27, 2022

The bust allegedly occurred last Sunday after a 2012 Dodge was stopped by federal officials for further inspection while attempting to cross the border. (RELATED: Iranians Caught Trying To Cross The Southern Border As Part Of Migrant Caravan)

Federal agents at the entrance point unveiled the hidden stash via “non-intrusive inspection system” technology and brought in K-9 units as well, according to New York Daily News.

The alleged driver of the vehicle was an unidentified 41-year-old American citizen, the outlet added.

Both the drugs and the driver were handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for additional investigation.

Earlier this month, San Diego County, California, experienced one of the biggest drug busts in U.S. history. (RELATED: Trump Says Southern Border Is ‘More Dangerous Than It’s Ever Been’ Under Biden)

Officials followed a suspicious commercial-sized truck that crossed the border from Mexico, seized five thousand pounds of meth and arrested 4 men that hailed from Tijuana, Mexico.