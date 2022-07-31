NBA Legend Bill Russell Dead At 88

Legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88, according to a statement released on his personal Twitter account.

“Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers,” the statement read.

“Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded,” it continued, “and we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

In his thirteen-year NBA career, which spanned from 1956–1969, the Hall of Famer averaged 15.1 points per game and 22.5 rebounds. Russell won an incredible eleven NBA championships for the Celtics while being named as the NBA’s most valuable player five times and he led the league in rebounds on four separate occasions, according to Basketball Reference.

His death coming so suddenly is a tough pill for NBA fans to swallow. Statistically speaking, he is one of the best players to ever lace up a pair of sneakers. His eleven championships are the most won by any player of all time. Not only did he become the NBA’s first black head coach in 1966, but he also held the role for the Celtics while remaining their starting center, according to CBS Sports. That’s unheard of in professional sports. (RELATED: Bill Russell Claims His Mother Made Him Fight Five Guys When He Was Nine-Years-Old)

Russell led an impressive life, and will be missed by the masses.