Roe V. Wade Questions To Be Nixed From Key Standardized Test For Students

Students will not be asked any questions about Roe v. Wade on the 2023 Advanced Placement Government and Politics test, according to Education Week.

The AP Government and Politics is made up of 55 multiple choice questions and four essay questions covering topics of constitutionalism, representative democracy and liberty and order, according to the College Board website. The board announced to course teachers that questions on Roe V. Wade would be omitted from the 2023 test, citing the “risk of becoming inaccurate and confusing to students,” according to Education Week. (RELATED: College Enrollment Plummets, Losing 1.3 Million Students In 2 Years)

Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, has been a part of the AP Government and Politics curriculum since the 2018-2019 school year, Education Week reported. Educators will be advised on how to teach the case in the curriculum at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

“With something that’s this raw and new, I’m sympathetic to them not wanting to write questions that might be confusing to students a year from now,” AP Government and Politics teacher at Langley High School in McLean, Virginia, Allison Cohen told the outlet.

The College Board has required the AP Government and Politics course to cover 15 Supreme Court cases, including Roe v. Wade, since the 2018-2019 school year, the College Board course description said. Teachers are expected to “maintain political balance through a nonpartisan curriculum.”

In 2019, the College Board introduced its “adversity score” for students which is on a 1-100 scale, based on the “Overall Disadvantage Level.” Students are unable to access their “adversity score” as it is only shown to universities.

The College Board did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

