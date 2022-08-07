LEWANDOWSKI: Republicans Can Win Big In New Hampshire If Trump Backs The Right Candidate. Here’s Who He Should Avoid

New Hampshire is once again ground zero for the Republican party. As the first in the nation primary state, New Hampshire has played an enormous role in helping to determine which potential presidential candidates succeed and which ones fail.

We only need to look back to the decisive victory that then candidate Donald Trump received in 2016. He destroyed the Republican primary field and obviously went on to win the presidency. (RELATED: REP. JASON SMITH: Democrats Should Heed Their Own Advice — Don’t Raise Taxes During A Recession)

On Sept. 13, the voters of New Hampshire have a new and almost just as important challenge. Determining who will control the majority in the Senate.

The current incumbent, Sen. Maggie Hassan has, until recently, voted in lock step with liberal Chuck Schumer and supported President Joe Biden’s policies that have had a devastating impact on the people of the Granite State.

The New Hampshire Primary is the last in the country to be held. Because of this, the incumbent has a distinct advantage — that said, if the Republican electorate chooses the right candidate to run against Hassan, it is a seat that is poised to flip and give the GOP the votes needed to take back control of the Senate.

We have seen former President Trump’s ability to deliver victories via his endorsement in primaries time and time again. His endorsement is the single most determining factor for GOP primary voters when deciding on who to vote for.

Look no further than his success of endorsements in the Ohio Senate race, the Michigan governor’s race, the Arizona Senate and governor’s races, the Maryland governor’s race or a myriad of other places where he has made endorsements.

All of this is to say, that if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, there is no Republican in America that can beat him in a primary.

As a resident of New Hampshire and the campaign manager to President Trump that helped guide his victory in the Granite State primary in 2016, I would caution him of supporting candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc is not a serious candidate. He called Gov. Chris Sununu a communist sympathizer on the radio.

And, while I disagree with Gov. Sununu on a host of issues, he is not a communist sympathizer.

Don was also fact checked by Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin for his comments on the Ukraine when she said, “Clearly, Brig. Gen. Bolduc is not a student of history. He’s a politician. He ran for Senate in NH and failed. He’s not a military strategist, and to suggest that the US would put indirect fire or special operations or CIA on the ground to give Putin any sort of excuse to broaden this conflict is extremely dangerous talk at this time.”

I know the people of New Hampshire will take their responsibility seriously and look to the real goal of taking back the Senate and defeating Hassan. The GOP has the wind at their backs — Joe Biden’s approval numbers at this stage of his presidency are the lowest ever recorded.

As a matter of fact, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently out polled President Biden in New Hampshire.

Let’s make sure we have a unified GOP going into November in New Hampshire and deliver once again for the American people by sending Hassan home from Washington and sending a representative to the Senate who will hold Biden and his anti-America First policies accountable.

Corey Lewandowski is the former campaign manager to Donald J. Trump for President 2016.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

