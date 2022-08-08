‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Trump Raid

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, slammed the FBI’s Monday raid of Mar-a-Lago during a Fox News appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” warning the American people that the move represented the politicization of the Justice Department.

“If this is what they’re able to do to the former president of the United States, think about what they could do to you, to anybody in America,” Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, told guest host Will Cain as news of the raid broke. “The bottom line here is that these documents that have been in question have been – everybody’s cooperating, everybody from my father-in-law’s team – has been cooperating with the FBI with any authority that asks for anything up until now.” (RELATED: ‘Smoking Gun’: Biden Admin Sued For Not Releasing Docs Declassified By Trump On Russia Collusion Investigation)

“There was no need to make such a big scene, to do something this insane, quite frankly, to a former president,” she continued. “I think everybody clearly knows what’s going on here, Will. This is about weaponizing the justice system has it has been so many times in the past against somebody who you politically do not like.”

WATCH:

The raid reportedly involved an investigation into allegations that classified documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left office in January 2021. FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump’s home early Monday morning, according to a statement from the former president.

“They detest Donald Trump, not just on the Democrats’ side, but the general establishment, because he’s not one of them, because he doesn’t play their game,” Lara Trump said. “They’re terrified he’ll announce he’s running for president in 2024, and this is a convenient way to throw a little more mud on Donald Trump as though they haven’t already done enough. This is the same agency, don’t forget, the FBI, who, you know, who had falsified documents to get Pfizer warrants to conduct this entire sham Russia hoax that the country had to deal with for two years, millions of taxpayer dollars and our time we’ll never get back to find what? Absolutely nothing.”

The Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

