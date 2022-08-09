Trump Critics Demand People Stop Using This Word To Describe FBI Search Of Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump’s critics are demanding that people stop referring to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) search of his home in Mar-a-Lago as a “raid.”

The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence Monday, and many in the media have speculated that the search was related to an FBI investigation of his possible mishandling of White House documents, some of which ended up in the Florida residence. Trump described the search as a raid in his Monday evening statement, but his critics are now insisting that the term shouldn’t be used since the federal agents entering his home had a warrant.

We don’t know yet what crimes the FBI had sufficient evidence of to convince a federal judge there was probable cause to search Trump’s residence, but the execution of a search warrant isn’t a raid. It’s a judicially overseen process. Still unknown: the subject of the search. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 8, 2022

It’s a “search,” not a “raid.” 👇🏽 https://t.co/TqXH3nX5Tc — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 8, 2022

A court-authorized search is not a raid. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) August 9, 2022

To be clear, a lawful execution of a search warrant is NOT A RAID. TFG is not a victim. — Rep. Erick Allen (@erickallen) August 9, 2022

What the Rep. probably doesn’t want you to know is that the FBI search warrant has to undergo a lot of steps – including a federal judge – to be signed off on. So it’s not a “raid” or “siege” like Trump implies. https://t.co/CwdxU4l7qB — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 9, 2022

This was not a raid. Merrick Garland had a legal search warrant to search Mar A Lago. No one is above the law. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 9, 2022

