What to Write in Christmas Cards

Christmas season is known to be a cherished period and Christmas cards are a must send to friends and families to add more festivity to the already festive mood. Many will agree that putting down words on cards (for context), might not be as easy as it sounds and hence, you will be placed on a dose of what to write. While there might already be some cliche lines such as "Merry Christmas" stamped in your head as the usual Christmas greeting, there are other fun and more beautiful lines that can be written to add spice to the Christmas cards you will be sending out this year.

What to Write in a Christmas Card

Christmas cards should really not be wordy. Short, and concise greetings will always win over lengthy episodes.

● Short and bubbly message.

Make your message short, sweet and laughter filling. Have the card recipient beaming with smiles when reading the card.

-If I could, I’d envelope you lots of love, joy, and unlimited peace this Christmas!

-With the spirit and mind of a child, I’m yelling Merry Christmas to you.

● Personalised Christmas message for close friends and families.

Sending a personalised Christmas card could really mean so much to the receiver of the card. Reminding them of how lucky you are to have them in your life plus wishing them the best of the festive season.

-My dearest [insert name], Christmas comes once in a year but our friendship goes round the year. I am more than glad to celebrate this wonderful season with you again.

● Christmas poems.

Daring to be bold and go out of norm? Write a Christmas poem rather than plainly writing a Christmas message. There is no set rule on what can be written in a Christmas greeting card.

Christmas now surrounds us,

Happiness is everywhere

Our hands are busy with many tasks

As carols fill the air.

– Shirley Sallay

● Business Christmas note.

Remind your boss or colleague of how wonderful it’s been working with them and how lucky you are about them being a part of your Christmas celebrations. Do not forget to throw in one or two Christmas wish(es). Do not make the note all about you alone.

–It’s been an amazing year, boss! I really do hope you can take some time this Christmas to reflect on all of your accomplishments. You have a lot to be proud of. I look forward to celebrating another Christmas with you. Have a merry one.

How to Write a Christmas Card

Who to Write a Christmas Card to

Literally, anyone close to you should get a Christmas card with warm wishes. Be it an old time friend, your workplace colleague, or a close relative. In general, people that you genuinely love, should get a Christmas card from you wishing them the best of it.

As you have just read, what to write inside a Christmas card has no limit and no set rules. With a little bit of genuineness and creativity, writing messages for you Christmas cards should really not count as a task.