Man Armed With AR-15 Style Weapon Attempts To Breach FBI Headquarters, Police Standoff Ensues

A man armed with an AR-15 style weapon tried to breach a Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio Thursday morning before fleeing with law enforcement in pursuit.

The FBI field office stated a man attempted to breach the building’s Visitor Screening Facility at around 9:15 a.m., according to NBC News. The suspect reportedly brandished an AR-15 style weapon and fired off a nail gun before fleeing towards a vehicle, the outlet reported.

The suspect fled northbound on Interstate 71, prompting a pursuit by law enforcement, NBC reported. (RELATED: ‘Department Of Trust Us’: Sen. Chuck Grassley Says FBI Director Refused To Answer About The Raid)

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

The #FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident.

https://t.co/SWDZTkrnhL — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

The suspect has not been taken into custody but is contained, the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said on social media.

The agency advised individuals to remain inside and lock their doors, saying that the one miles radius around the area of the standoff on I-71 was in lockdown, the agency reported, adding that law enforcement has exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

UPDATE: Clinton County – IR 71 is being closed in both directions between SR 73 and US 68 for police action. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) August 11, 2022

“The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident,” the FBI said in a statement.

“He is wearing a gray shirt and body armor, and is armed. Remain vigilant and if you are in the area, report anything suspicious to 911,” the agency added.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated accordingly as more information is received.