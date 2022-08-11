Biden’s Inflation Crisis Is Likely To Hit Healthcare Soon

Healthcare costs are primed to surge soon, like other living costs have in recent months, due to the delayed effects of inflation.

The higher prices associated with labor, materials and other goods that have contributed to record-high inflation while squeezing middle-class America haven’t trickled into the healthcare sector yet. Prices set by Medicare and insurers are decided months in advance, so current rates don’t account for the full impact of inflation that has reached over 9%.

Hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities have struggled to deal with the price pressure from rising costs without being able to raise rates, according to Politico. But that problem is likely to be alleviated soon, when providers will be able to pass on inflationary costs to consumers.

One month of 0% inflation doesn’t cancel out the past two years of nearly 10% inflation. 📈 Americans are hurting from rising prices, and they don’t want to be gaslit into thinking everything is fine. https://t.co/XQE2YC8Y4r — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 11, 2022

Medicare projected that hospital costs would increase by 2.7% for the current fiscal year. Instead costs are expected to rise more than 5%, almost twice as much, according to Politico. As a result, inflation of medical costs for consumers hasn’t matched other industries.