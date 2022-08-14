Man Crashes Car, Bursts Into Flames, Then Shoots Himself Near US Capitol Building

A man drove into a vehicle barricade near the U.S. Capitol Building early Sunday morning before fatally shooting himself.

The unnamed man drove his car into a barricade between the U.S. Supreme Court and Library of Congress just after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to a statement from Capitol Police. As the man exited his vehicle, it became engulfed in flames, the statement noted.

It’s unclear whether the man set fire to the vehicle prior to exiting it or if it happened as a result of striking the barricade, WTOP noted. Chief of Capitol police, Tom Manger, said that the man may have set it himself, WTOP reported.

After leaving the vehicle, the man drove toward the capitol as he fired a series of shots into the air from a handgun, the statement continued. The gunshots were heard by law enforcement, who immediately responded, the statement noted.