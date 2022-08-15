State House Candidate Claims ‘Mental Anguish, Trauma’ And ‘Nightmares’ After Unwanted Touch From Masseuse

A Democratic nominee for an Oregon state House seat filed a $450,000 lawsuit against a woman for allegedly touching him sexually at her message parlor, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

Woodburn School Board Chair Anthony Medina’s Thursday lawsuit accuses Woodburn Spa owner Fuxiu Zhen of unexpectedly pulling down his underwear and touching his genitals during a February message session, prompting him to immediately tell her “he did not want to be touched in that manner,” the outlet reported. She next “briefly massaged Plaintiff’s feet for 10 seconds and then terminated the massage at roughly 20 minutes at which Medina [promptly] left,” the suit says.

A Democratic candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives is suing the owner of a Woodburn massage parlor after he says a masseuse tried to initiate sexual contact with him. By @dirquez: https://t.co/C08vQxZIsB — OPB (@OPB) August 12, 2022

Medina claims “emotional injury and mental anguish, trauma, an inability to form close relationships” and “nightmares” because of Zhen’s actions, which he informed his wife and police about shortly after they occurred, OPB reported. He told the Oregon Capitol Chronicle he had been sexually assaulted at the age of 10. (RELATED: Porn Site Co-Owner Pleads Guilty To Sex Trafficking)

Medina contends Woodburn Spa is part of a human trafficking and prostitution ring, demanding its shutdown along with two other spas Zhen owns and calling for her to be barred from managing such businesses statewide, according to OPB. He claimed to have first reported Zhen partially out of concern she was a sex trafficking victim, the Oregon Capitol Chronicle reported.