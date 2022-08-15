Left-Wing DA George Gascon Survives Recall Effort

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon survived the effort to recall him Monday after the petition failed to meet the required number of signatures.

The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) determined that out of the 715,833 total signatures, 195,783 were invalid, according to an RR/CC news release. The petition required 566,857 signatures in order for a recall election to be eligible.

Over 88,000 of the invalid signatures were signed by citizens who were not registered to vote, and 43,593 were duplicates, the news release said. Over 32,000 of the signatures had a different address, while several thousands were identified as a mismatch or canceled.

Big news out of Los Angeles: the effort to recall DA George Gascón has FAILED to qualify for the ballot. https://t.co/FqJ5TjsWgq County found too many signatures were invalid (28% of total: recall organizers could afford 22% invalid rate.) Next regular election is 2024. — Taniel (@Taniel) August 15, 2022

In July, the agency announced their intention to count all of the signatures collected by the Recall DA George Gascon recall campaign, who has led the effort to remove the district attorney from office. (RELATED: ‘Out Of Control’: California DA Blasts George Gascon, ‘Woke’ Prosecutors Amid Crime Surge)