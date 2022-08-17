Ironman Athlete Dies In Horrifying Bike Crash In Pennsylvania

Ironman athlete Brian Kozera died in a tragic bicycle crash while training for an upcoming competition in Caernarvon Township, Pennsylvania, at the age of 44.

Reports indicate Kozera’s bicycle crashed into a car on Saturday at 9:48 a.m. after he ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of a pickup truck, according to TMZ. Kozera was reportedly thrown from his bike and got caught in the rear wheel of the vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kozera was a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department and a beloved member of the community. The Norristown Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 31 revealed that Kozera was in the middle of training for the Ironman World Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Hawaii in October, according to TMZ.

The Norristown Police Department issued a statement offering their condolences to Kozera’s family, and paid their final respects to the veteran officer. “Today we recieved tragic news that one of our own, 16 year veteran Cpl. Brian Kozera, has passed away from injuries during an off duty accident. Praying for his family and friends during this difficult time,” the police department tweeted.