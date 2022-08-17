MCKENNA: The Polls Are Sending A Warning Signal To Republicans. Here’s What It Is

Recently, the average of surveys indicated that a once substantial Republican lead in the House generic ballot (“would you rather the House be controlled by Republicans or Democrats?”) had shrunk all the way down to one tenth of one percent.

That has had the salutary effect of making Republican operatives, donors, candidates and members of the echo chamber nervous about the likelihood of what was supposed to be an uncontested red wave and subsequent coronation. (RELATED: MCKENNA: The GOP’s November Dreams Could Come Crashing Down. Here’s Why)

That’s good. There is nothing lazier and more obnoxious than a political party that thinks it is going to win simply by not being the other side. Such a mentality reeks of entitlement. Faced with the possibility of competition, more Republicans are starting to think about old school campaigns — drawing distinctions between them and their opponents, talking about potential policies and what not, responding to attacks and just generally acting as if voters matter.

That said, there are a couple of things about the survey results in question that are worth noting

First, you should avoid using averages of surveys wherever possible. Such averages are not defensible. In this instance, the wording of the generic ballot question varies from survey to survey. The placement of a question in the survey can alter the responses. The day of the week or the time of day in which a question is asked or answered can affect responses. The sample to which a question is asked can be different in a number of ways. There’s more, but you get the idea.