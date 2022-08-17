Two People Infected With West Nile Virus As Mosquitos Plague New York City

Two people in New York City have been found to have contracted the West Nile virus (WNV), the New York City Health Department reported Tuesday.

The two diagnoses come as record numbers of West Nile virus-infected mosquitos have plagued the city’s five boroughs, the NY Health Department annonuced in a press release. The mosquitos are typically present throughout the city from July to October, with most activity taking place in August and September, the department continued.

West Nile virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes in NYC, and two human cases have been reported, one each in Brooklyn and Queens. New Yorkers should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Learn more: https://t.co/RMJPGvXMMI pic.twitter.com/v2o8b5bF4g — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) August 16, 2022

One of the cases were reported in Brooklyn, while the other was identified in Queens, the release says. The United States has identified 54 cases of WNV, with four deaths stemming from its complications, the department continued.

Approximately 1,068 WNV-positive mosquito pools have been identified this year, the highest on record, compared to 779 positive pools found during the same period last year, the department reported.