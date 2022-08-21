US

Gary Busey Charged With Sex Crimes After Monster-Mania Con

Actor Gary Busey was charged with multiple sex crimes Friday after actions he allegedly committed at the fan event Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey, police say.

The 78-year-old was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, according to Cherry Hill police.

Police responded to a report of a sex crime during the weekend of August 12-14. An investigation led Cherry Hill Police Detectives to charge Busey with sex crimes on August 19.

The convention said that it was cooperating with a police investigation into an incident involving a celebrity guest in a social media post Saturday.

“Monster-Mania is assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend,” the convention wrote. “Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.”

Police say the investigation into the matter is ongoing. (RELATED: ‘A Scandal Of Epic Proportions’: Judge Orders Two Fellow Judges To Pay $200 Million Over ‘Kids-For-Cash’ Scandal)

Busey was nominated for an Academy Award for his role portraying Buddy Holly in the film The Buddy Holly Story in 1978.