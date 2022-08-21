Gary Busey Charged With Sex Crimes After Monster-Mania Con

Actor Gary Busey was charged with multiple sex crimes Friday after actions he allegedly committed at the fan event Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey, police say.

The 78-year-old was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, according to Cherry Hill police.

Police responded to a report of a sex crime during the weekend of August 12-14. An investigation led Cherry Hill Police Detectives to charge Busey with sex crimes on August 19.

The convention said that it was cooperating with a police investigation into an incident involving a celebrity guest in a social media post Saturday.

“Monster-Mania is assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend,” the convention wrote. “Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.”

Busey was nominated for an Academy Award for his role portraying Buddy Holly in the film The Buddy Holly Story in 1978.