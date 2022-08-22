How TRT is Helping Middle Aged Men

Humans and animals produce a chemical substance called testosterone in different quantities. It is mainly found in men’s bodies, and women’s bodies produce ten to twenty times less of the hormone, too. It helps maintain a healthy organism and regulates several processes such as fertility, bone and muscle mass, strength, red blood cell production, fertility and sex drive.

As men age, the amount of testosterone in their bodies gradually drops, possibly increasing the risk of ischaemic cardiovascular diseases, as previous research and studies suggest. It can happen due to natural reasons, illnesses or accidents, and its decrease brings about significant emotional and physical changes.

Some symptoms indicate when your body lacks this hormone and when it’s time you had testosterone replacement therapy. A medical check-up can tell if you have alarmingly low T levels or hypogonadism, a condition in which sex glands called gonads produce little to no testosterone.

TRT has surged in popularity over the past decade as famous people and millions of older men look to improve their physical and emotional condition. It is a simple yet effective way to feel like you are young again and like you’ve turned back the clock. There’s no number for the age at which you should start thinking about the TRT, since everyone’s body operates differently. You can consider it anywhere from your mid-20s to the late 40s, though the best age for the therapy is actually the age your body needs it.

If you want to know more about this topic, this article will help you grasp the effects and benefits of TRT and when you should start considering it.

What TRT is

Testosterone is a chemical substance released through the bloodstream known as a hormone and has wide-ranging effects throughout the body. It can go around the body in blood circulation and affect many organs.

Testosterone is mainly produced in your testes, and you begin to lose 1% of T every year starting with age 30. There’s no specific age at which you should seek testosterone replacement therapy. But you should know by now that this treatment is effective in alleviating symptoms of low T or hypogonadism, offers some clinical benefits and is associated with a low frequency of adverse events. If your blood test results indicate that your total testosterone level is not within optimal range, doctors can help walk you through TRT treatment options and tell you everything you must know before commencing treatment.

The awareness of “male menopause” and androgen replacement therapy is gaining ground as men become increasingly wary about their health. Even so, there is a long way to go, as not many men get their testosterone analysed and treated, but they accept and indulge in the situation.

How to know if TRT is right for you

TRT is healthy for people who need it. Take the guesswork out of the equation by reaching out to specialists to analyse and tell if you should have an androgen replacement. Talking to a doctor is the only way to determine if you should go through such a procedure. Clinical TRT blood tests measure the total testosterone level in your body and can generally check for serum testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin, cortisol and many more.

To start thinking of such treatment implies you notice one or more of the following symptoms:

Decreased muscle mass

Increased body fat

Loss of height

Irritability

Brain fog

Low sex drive

Lack of energy

Pelvic floor pain

Erectile dysfunction

Frequent urination at night

Sleep disturbances or apnoea

Inability to stay asleep

Weak or lack of morning erections and inability to maintain one

If you are a happy case and don’t need such treatment but would like to know how to prolong your testosterone lifespan, search the internet for ways to balance your hormones and practice doctor’s advice to keep yourself in good shape for as long as you can.

When your body stops producing the regular T quantity, the subject matter experts from Balance My Hormones recommend you schedule a medical check-up to see if you need a TRT to travel back in your juvenile times.

Benefits of TRT

Many men with low testosterone report improved sex drive, energy levels and overall mood after androgen treatment. If T is low and this bothers you, and doctors recommend a treatment, why not give it a chance?

An average level of testosterone may have an anti-ageing effect, make you feel young again, look defined and in shape, and regain confidence. After TRT you may start to notice stronger hair, grow a thicker beard and cover some of your bald patches, all of these aspects considering the number of follicles on your face and your genetic predisposition regarding hair growth. Optimal levels of T may help improve your ability to lose fat more quickly and build muscle, but it would be best if you sustained them with a good diet and exercise. Besides these benefits, there are some others that you might expect from a TRT too, such as:

Stronger erections

Less fatigue

Better sleep

A higher degree of focus

Increased confidence

Reduced chances of depression

Diminished cholesterol and improved lipids

Diminished chances of getting diabetes

Diminished chances of mental health issues

Testosterone replacement therapy can be medically prescribed to you if you have testosterone deficiency, but keep in mind that you shouldn’t use it if you have underlying health conditions such as liver tumours, prostate cancer or heart and kidney disease.

TRT, or the secret to a healthy body

As you have grasped throughout this article, testosterone replacement therapy can help you treat the symptoms of hypogonadism. Besides regulating your T levels, this medicine can bring many other benefits, from strong muscles to a better sex life. Such treatment can boost your energy, libido, sexual function and wellbeing.

A healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, enough sleep, reduced stress and diminished intake of alcohol help you maintain a regular level of testosterone, but sometimes these are not enough and your doctor may recommend a TRT.

Keep the information above in mind so you are put up to this subject next time you face this topic.