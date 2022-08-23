Education

Teachers At Massive School District Go On Strike Just Days Before School Starts

Reagan Reese Contributor
Teachers of the largest school district in Ohio are on strike after failing to agree on a labor contract right before the start of the school year, according to WBNS 10.

The Columbus Education Association (CEA) rejected a proposal from the Columbus City School District in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday with no future negotiations scheduled, according to WBNS 10. Members of the teachers union protested outside several schools on Monday and plan to picket at 20 everyday this week until an agreement is made. (RELATED: Teachers Union President Defends School District That Will Lay Off White Teachers First)

The union says the school’s proposal did not properly address smaller classroom sizes, higher teacher pay, a school day curriculum that includes physical education, art and music and better facilities including air conditioning and heating systems, according to NBC 4. School is set to start on Wednesday with students learning from substitute teachers.

“Our offer to CEA put children first and prioritized their education and their growth,” Jennifer Adair, president of the Columbus Board of Education, said in a statement. “We offered a generous compensation package for teachers and provisions that would have a positive impact on classrooms. Our offer was also responsive to the concerns that have been raised by CEA during the negotiations process. Our community’s children are the Board’s priority, and our offer reflected that fact.”

Students exit the building at the end of the school day at Sidney High School in Sidney, Ohio, October 31, 2019. - At the entrance to Sidney High School in small-town Ohio, there is a poster which reads: "Inside this building, our children are protected by an armed and trained response team." In rural Shelby County, law enforcement has trained teachers to fight back, should an attacker threaten students. They are among the first in the United States to embrace the controversial strategy. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Students exit the building at the end of the school day at Sidney High School in Sidney, Ohio, October 31, 2019. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

About 94% of the union rejected the proposal and voted to strike for the first time since 1975, NBC 4 reported. The strike comes after 22 attempts at negotiation.

“CEA is committed to bargaining for the safe and welcoming, properly maintained, and fully-resourced public schools Columbus students deserve,” the CEA said in a tweet.

The CEA and Columbus City School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

