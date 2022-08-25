10CRIC Signs Partnership with Chris Gayle for Great Promos

The Universe Boss signed a partnership with popular betting site 10CRIC last year as the company’s brand ambassador. The contract signed will last for two years, and since then this partnership has brought plenty of great offers and bonuses.

Players who sign up at 10CRIC can get exclusive bonuses from this exciting partnership. 10CRIC itself is happy about having the ever-energetic Chris Gayle as its brand ambassador.

The spokesman of the brand said, “We are over the moon with the fact Chris has agreed to promote our brand, we see in him the perfect match to represent the 10CRIC values – he is a winner, full of fun, and always aims to please and surprise his fans.

“This is what 10CRIC is all about and we hope that through the image of Chris Gayle we will be able to introduce the brand to an even wider audience of cricket passionates looking to have fun while watching cricket.”

Meanwhile, Gayle shares the same sentiments over this partnership. In a statement, he said, “I am very happy to be representing 10CRIC and looking forward to many exciting projects during our collaboration over the next 2 years, and hopefully beyond that.

“I am impressed with how much they care about the cricket fans and with the way they have built such an incredible product that provides so much fun and entertainment.”

Fan Reactions

Aside from the perks that fans can get from this partnership, many are simply happy to see Gayle somewhat active in the cricket scene despite being MIA in the previous IPL season.

Last year, many of his fans were sad to know that Gayle didn’t list himself for the auctions for unknown reasons. Eventually, he explained this during his interview with The Mirror. He said that he wasn’t treated well by the league in the last few years.

Gayle explained, “For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly. So, I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.

“So, I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft. I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality.”

Will The Universe Boss Bless the IPL Stage Again?

With Gayle addressing the issue of why he didn’t sign up last season, many are now wondering if he’ll ever come back to the IPL stage. Earlier this year, he announced that he is willing to get back on the field and that he would love to get a title.

The 42-year-old cricket superstar talked about his plans with The Mirror and said, “Next year I’m coming back, they need me! I’ve represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB, and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams.

“I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL, and Punjab… they’ve been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let’s see what happens.”

All in all, Gayle has taken part in 142 IPL matches and scored approximately 5,000 runs with an average of 39.72. He’s also a record holder since the 175 runs that he scored in 2013 against Pune Warriors remains unbeaten in the IPL. He also has the highest number of sixes in the IPL which is 357.

Teams that Could Get Chris Gayle for IPL 2023

With Gayle getting back to the cricket scene, which team will be getting him is the talk of the town. Some predict that the top three teams that are likely to purchase Gayle are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR definitely needs a strong opener who can give solid innings alongside Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana who can make use of their great spin skills in the mid overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad needs a lot of push and improvement from its performance last season and it may see Gayle as a great solution. Meanwhile, RCB can simply get Gayle as fan service.

Whichever team gets Gayle, fans will surely be delighted to see Gayle color and spice things up a bit on the IPL field.

Whatever happens, he’s still 10CRIC’s ambassador until next year. That said, fans and 10CRIC customers can expect awesome deals from this company once Gayle is back to playing. Exciting bonuses and rewards are to await, so IPL 2023 is already off to a good start.