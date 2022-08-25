Georgia Governor Candidate Talks About Legalizing Casinos and Sports Betting

The legislation of casino gaming and sports betting has been a relentless discussion throughout the US for a long time now. However, over the last few years, sports betting has become a more accepted segment of the gambling section.

In May 2018, The Supreme Court of the United States struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 which enabled each US state to decide on the local operations of sports betting activities including online betting on bookies listed on sites like CasinoWhizz.com.

Since then, over 20 states have moved towards regulating sports betting locally including Georgia’s neighboring state, Tennessee which now allows online sports betting. Whether Georgia will also make a move towards this is still unknown and will also mainly depend on who’ll win the upcoming elections.

Governor Candidate Stacey Abram’s Thoughts on Sports Betting and Casinos

Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams who’s hoping to replace Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the coming elections recently spoke about backing the plan to legalize casino gambling and sports betting in the state.

Abrams shared her economic plans and she aims to invest in the state’s young and rural population by driving equity to the state’s minority including small business owners.

Talking about current Governor Kemp, she said, “He can point the finger as much as he likes, but this is either the economy he created or it’s not. He can’t have it both ways. You don’t get to take credit but refuse to take responsibility.”

She also spoke about how she supports that amendment that would allow and regulate gaming, sports betting, and casino gaming in the state. In addition to this, she said she will be funding the need-based financial aid program by using lottery reserves.

“This will serve as a permanent source of revenue to underwrite broader access to education. We can afford it and we must do it.

“Studies projected the potential for billions to exist in economic impact funds that will not only finance our efforts to replenish and expand the Hope Scholarship, but it will also provide new economic opportunities for Georgia that can grow jobs and make our economy stronger for everyone.”

According to Abrams, the tax dollars that the local industry can generate will be a great permanent source of revenue to underwrite broader access to education. Abrams explained that with this tax money, the government would be able to extend scholarships even to students with an average of C and above.

The Georgia Lottery is what’s funding the HOPE Scholarship Program at the moment. While the intentions of the said program are great, it has gotten a lot of criticism over the last few years.

In 2020, Insider Higher Ed released a study that showed how people of color only made up 6% of the program’s recipients even if they are 10% of the total undergraduate population. Abrams will likely be able to look into this if she wins the seat in November.

She also clarified that it’s not necessary to raise the state’s taxes too. “All we have to do is raise our expectations of those who lead us,” she explained.

Abram’s Chances of Winning the Elections

Real Clear Politics released a recent poll on the state’s pulse regarding the upcoming elections. Based on this, Kemp is still leading and is ahead of Abrams by 4%.

When it comes to Kemp’s take on regulating gambling in Georgia, Kemp seems to be against the amendment to allow it. In 2019, he expressed that he’s a staunch opponent of legalized gambling. This has also been clear throughout his term since a push for legal gambling hasn’t taken off.

Earlier this year, the state also came close to allowing a potential amendment that would allow local gambling. However, it wasn’t strong enough to get to the point that voters will have to decide on it.

It also doesn’t help that some legislative leaders have an unclear stand regarding this matter. Only House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan are known to share the same sentiments with Gov. Kemp.

Despite opposing legal casino gaming and sports betting in Georgia, Kemp still expressed that he believes it is something that the voters should decide on.

If Abrams does get the government seat in November, she could use her influence to sway legislators against or still unsure about supporting a new amendment that could allow it. Meanwhile, it’s hard to say whether Kemp will have a change of heart since more states are now moving forward with gambling legislation.