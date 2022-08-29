Editor Daily Rundown: Washington Commanders’ Top Running Back Shot Twice In Attempted Carjacking

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS’ TOP RUNNING BACK — JUST DRAFTED — SHOT TWICE IN NE DC DURING ATTEMPTED CARJACKING… Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr., shot twice in D.C., is in stable condition

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after he was shot in his lower extremities during a possible attempted carjacking or armed robbery in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman.

The spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, confirmed Robinson was the victim and the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Robinson was shot twice and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are looking into the possibility of the incident being an armed robbery or an attempted carjacking. They said they recovered the firearm in the 700 block of 10th Street NE — about a block south of the scene of the shooting — and were looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks. One was wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. No further details were immediately available. […]

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Commanders in the third round this year out of Alabama. He finished his college career tied for 10th in Crimson Tide history with 29 rushing touchdowns and 11th with 2,704 rushing yards. He impressed throughout the offseason with the Commanders, so much so that he had been expected to take on a large role in the offense when the regular season begins Sept. 11.

SUNDAY NIGHT… HEAD COACH RON RIVERA: I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.

2 DAYS AGO… ROBINSON BELIEVED TO BE COMMANDERS’ NUMBER ONE RUNNING BACK… RIGGO’S RAG: Antonio Gibson’s expected new role confirms Brian Robinson is the Commanders’ RB1

The moment Antonio Gibson fumbled on his second carry against the Panthers in Week 1 of preseason, the Washington Commanders had a running back controversy on their hands. That notion was accentuated after rookie Brian Robinson stepped in and showed poise and power between the tackles.

Since then, Robinson has been treated like the lead back.

‘FIX YOUR DAMN CITY’… GREG PRICE: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was just shot in an attempted carjacking on H Street in DC. DC has become a crime-ridden cesspool and Muriel Bowser is too busy denying an education to half the city’s black children to stop it. Fix your damn city @MayorBowser.

OZZY OSBOURNE FLEES L.A. GUN CRIME FOR UK … NY POST: Ozzy Osbourne moving back to England, doesn’t want to ‘die in crazy America’

Ozzy Osbourne wants to go home.

The iconic Black Sabbath rocker said he plans to return to his native England because he doesn’t want to “die in crazy America.”

“I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” the 73-year-old singer told the Guardian. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—-g crazy.”

BREAKING FRIDAY… DC DELAYS DRACONIAN VACCINE MANDATE THAT WOULD HAVE BARRED MOSTLY BLACK STUDENTS FROM SCHOOL… EXAMINER: DC delays enforcement of ‘insane’ school vaccine mandate for students 12 and over

City officials in Washington, D.C ., announced Friday that a student COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to be enforced 20 days after school started would instead be delayed until January.

In a letter to district public school leaders, the deputy mayor for education, Paul Kihn, announced that the district would not be enforcing a citywide vaccine mandate for students 12 and over until Jan. 3. The mandate applies to students of all schools, public or private. […]

According to the city’s own data, over 40% of the city’s black students in the mandated age group are currently unvaccinated and would have been forced to miss school, a fact that [Ian] Prior noted.

AARON RODGERS TALKS UNRELENTING PRESSURE CAMPAIGN TO GET THE JAB… BREITBART: WATCH: ‘They Didn’t Follow Up’: Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Woke Media Allowed Him to Obscure Vax Status (VIDEO)

In a recent interview with podcast king Joe Rogan, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he purposefully tried to mislead the media when he told them he was “immunized” for the coronavirus in 2021. […]

“They were doing this, I called it a witch hunt, where they were asking every single player ‘are you vaccinated?’ You know, they were asking a bunch of big quarterbacks and some guys were saying, ‘it’s personal’ or whatever. They didn’t want to talk about their status and it almost guaranteed you weren’t vaccinated, right? So, then they were getting ripped,” Rodgers told Rogan. “And some guys said, ‘yes, I’m vaccinated’ then they’d try to get them to say shit about their teammates who weren’t vaccinated — call their teammates out.” […]

“So, I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’ and if there was a follow-up, then talk about my process. But I thought there was a possibility that, I say I’m immunized, maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t, maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up.”

FBI CONFIRMS EFFORT TO HAVE FACEBOOK CENSOR 2020 ELECTION TOPICS… NBC: FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg claims in Joe Rogan show

In an episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast made available Thursday, Zuckerberg said that although the FBI didn’t specifically name a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop, it “fit the pattern” of what the FBI warned about. […]

In a statement Friday night, the FBI said it has provided companies with “foreign threat indicators” to help protect their platforms and customers, but that it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”

“The FBI routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats,” the agency said.

Meta on Friday night responded to the FBI statement via Twitter. “The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference — nothing specific about Hunter Biden,” the statement said.

GARLAND COULD FILE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST TRUMP… TWICE… NYT: Document Inquiry Poses Unparalleled Test for Justice Dept.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland now faces the prospect of having to decide whether to file criminal charges against a former president and likely 2024 Republican candidate, a step without any historical parallel.

Remarkably, he may have to make this choice twice, depending on what evidence his investigators find in their separate, broad inquiry into Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election and his involvement with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. […]

This summer, prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington began to ask witnesses directly about any involvement by Mr. Trump and members of his inner circle, including the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, had in efforts to reverse his election loss.

JUSTICE DEPT, NYT MOCK TRUMP’S REQUEST TO ‘REDUCE THE HEAT’ ON THE COUNTRY… NYT: Trump’s Legal Team Scrambles to Find an Argument

Mr. Trump, people familiar with his thinking say, sees the attorney general, Merrick B. Garland, not as the federal government’s chief law enforcement officer, but merely as a political foe and someone with whom he can haggle with about how much anger exists over the situation.

Shortly before Mr. Garland announced that he was seeking to unseal the search warrant, an intermediary for Mr. Trump reached out to a Justice Department official to pass along a message that the former president wanted to negotiate, as if he were still a New York developer.

The message Mr. Trump wanted conveyed, according to a person familiar with the exchange, was: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?”

A Justice Department spokesman would not say if the message ever made it up to Mr. Garland; but the senior leadership was befuddled by the message, and had no idea what Mr. Trump was trying to accomplish, according to an official.

DEVELOPING THIS WEEKEND… Judge States Intent To Appoint Special Master For Review Of Seized Trump Docs

A federal judge announced her “preliminary intent” Saturday to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in early August.

U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Florida Aileen M. Cannon made the announcement after former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday to request that a special master review the materials. The former president accused the federal government of failing to provide “any reason for the unprecedented, general search of his home.”

Cannon said she agreed with Trump and his lawyers on the appointment after reviewing the case, according to the motion. She ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file a response on appointing a special master and providing a “more detailed” list of seized items by August 30. A hearing is scheduled to be held Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida to deliberate the matter.

‘NUNU SAYS THE FBI COMMITTED A NO-NO… ‘Think This Is A Coincidence?’: Sununu Accuses FBI Of Being Politically Motivated (VIDEO)

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu accused the Mar-a-Lago raid of being politically motivated with the midterm elections around the corner during a Sunday interview.

The governor, who has appeared critical of former President Donald Trump, suggested the FBI had nearly two years to request and retrieve the requested documents stored in the former president’s home. He criticized the affidavit released by the Department of Justice Friday for being heavily redacted, arguing it is difficult to be concerned when the nation does not have any knowledge about the documents being reviewed.

“I think I speak for everyone when we’re all pretty disappointed to see is was almost all redacted,” Sununu said. “I get you got to redact certain things here and there, but you had pages, upon pages, upon pages redacted to the point where you say well, what’s the point? So when are we going to see the cards?”

“And let’s remember, this has been a year-and-a-half in the making,” Sununu continued.

“Former President Donald Trump has been out of office for going on two years now. You think this is a coincidence just happening a few months before the midterm elections and all that sort of thing, so, you know, this is unprecedented and they had to have an unprecedented strategy, which they clearly didn’t have, they’re on their heels, they don’t know what to do. We want to see the information so we can have this discussion, we can talk about the subject matter with some sense.”

FBI RAID DISTRACTS FROM BIDEN’S SINS… NYT: Republicans Signal Worries About Trump and the Midterms

As the Mar-a-Lago case has dominated the news this month, predictions about a Republican wave have weakened.

Privately, Republican strategists say they are downgrading their forecast of the party picking up as many as 30 seats in the House in favor of smaller gains.

The Cook Political Report projected in May that Republicans could gain as many as 35 seats in the House. Last week, the publication revised its projection to a more modest gain of 10 to 20 seats.

AMONG THEM… DEROY MURDOCK: Democrats Handed Republicans Two Giant Gifts Ahead Of November

First, IRA gives the Internal Revenue Service an $80 billion bonus — six times its current $12.6 billion annual budget. This includes $45.6 billion for enforcement, a 70% increase above today’s compulsion outlays.

This jackpot will underwrite 86,852 new IRS agents and turbocharge its payroll from 93,654 to 180,506 — up 93%. […]

The IRS disproportionately scrutinizes Earned Income Tax Credit beneficiaries — hardly “the rich.”

“The agency audited 382,000 recipients of the EITC in 2018, accounting for 43% of all audits of individuals,” Pro Publica’s Paul Kiel wrote in May 2019. Nationwide, “the counties with the highest audit rates were poor, rural, mostly African American and in the South, a reflection of the high number of EITC claims there.” […]

[Sen. Mike] Crapo tried to prevent this madness. Distrusting Democrats whose bill claimed that they do not “intend” to audit middle-class taxpayers, his amendment stipulated that “None of the funds appropriated…may be used to audit taxpayers with taxable incomes below $400,000” — President Joe Biden’s promised floor for tax-hike exposure.

Every Republican voted with Crapo.

In their second gift to Republicans, every Senate Democrat killed Crapo’s amendment in a 50-50 tie. Had just one Democrat joined unified Republicans, typical taxpayers would be safe from Kafkaesque audits.

NEW POLL SHOWS GOP GAINING ON GENERIC BALLOT, VOTER ENTHUSIASM… INTERACTIVE POLLS: NEW:@CBSNewsPoll / @YouGov … 2022 Generic Congressional Ballot Republicans 47% (+2) Democrats 45% … 2022 Midterms – Very Enthusiastic Republicans 58% (+7) Democrats 51% … 1,854 LV / 08/24-26 / MoE 2.4% (LINK)

DEM SENATE CANDIDATE STRUGGLES ON WHETHER ABORTIONS SHOULD BE RESTRICTED … ‘It Sounds Like You’re Saying No Restrictions’: CNN’s Dana Bash Presses Top Dem Senate Candidate On Abortion (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Dana Bash pressed Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for his State’s open Senate seat, over when to restrict abortion in a Sunday interview.

Abortion became a central political issue for voters in the upcoming midterm elections with the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Bash questioned the Democratic representative on which point in the pregnancy he supports restrictions and bans on abortion as he continuously criticizes his Republican opponent, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, for his stance on the issue.

Ryan said abortion should not occur late in the pregnancy unless there is a medical issue.

“Of course, we don’t support abortion at the end of term, unless, of course, there is an extraordinary circumstance, where, you know, you’re eight months into a pregnancy and something very tragic is happening in that pregnancy where you have a room, you’ve bought toys, you have clothing for the baby, everyone’s excited, and then something tragic happens. That needs to be left up to the doctor, not to J.D. Vance, Ted Cruz or anybody else. That’s a very serious situation.”

DESANTIS RESPONDS TO DEM GOV CANDIDATES WHO CONDEMNED REPUBLICAN VOTERS… ‘Leftist Mindset’: DeSantis Rips Hochul, Crist For Treating Republicans Like ‘Second-Class Citizens’ (VIDEO)

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida blasted Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York and Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida for attacking Republicans during a Saturday night Fox News appearance.

“We’ve got so much support in Florida, and it’s not because people have hate in their hearts,” DeSantis told “Unfiltered” host Dan Bongino. “They are thankful we saved their jobs. Mothers are thankful we kept their kids in school and senior citizens are thankful we provided medication for them, and so I think that he really put his foot in his mouth. But I think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset and they do believe that the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens.”

Crist and Hochul made their attacks last week while campaigning against Republican opponents in their gubernatorial races. Crist is challenging DeSantis, while Hochul is facing Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who was nearly stabbed in July.

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there,” Crist said Wednesday, shortly after defeating Nikki Fried for the Democratic nomination for governor. “I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state, good Democrats, good Independents, good Republicans. Unify with this ticket. Unify with Val Demmings and Charlie Crist.”

Hochul criticized her Republican rivals at a campaign event Monday, arguing they aren’t “real New Yorkers” due to their political beliefs.

“Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong,” Hochul said Monday, according to the New York Post. “OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values.”

HERE’S VIDEO OF KATHY HOCHUL TELLING REPUBLICANS TO ‘GET OUT OF TOWN,’ ‘YOU ARE NOT NEW YORKERS’… (VIDEO)

NBC MAY CUT LATE-NIGHT BROADCASTS TO SAVE MONEY… NBC Considering Drastic Measure Due To Popularity Decline

NBC is reportedly considering cutting back their prime-time hours due to the network’s declining popularity.

The network may stop programming the 10 to 11 p.m. time slots and give them to local TV stations instead, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday. No future plans on the matter have been finalized with NBC’s affiliate board, meaning the 10 p.m. time slot may remain.

The change would likely occur in the fall of 2023, sources familiar told the outlet. The network’s late night programming, including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” would likely move to an earlier time slot, from its current 11:30 p.m. slot to either 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. Cutting back programming will save NBC tens of millions of dollars in content costs, and satisfy affiliates who will earn more ad revenue by adding an extra hour of programming, the outlet reported.

LIZZO, ONE OF THE MOST RECOGNIZABLE NAMES IN MUSIC, SAYS SHE’S ‘OPPRESSED’… RECOUNT: Lizzo while accepting the Video for Good award at the #VMAs: “Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country … When you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.” (VIDEO)

LIZZO DRESSED AS A HEFTY BAG FOR VMAs… (PHOTOS)

RECORD AUCTION FOR LEGENDARY YANKEE’S BASEBALL CARD… NY POST: Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for record-smashing $12.6M

A Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for a record-smashing $12.6 million Sunday, the highest price ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

The 1952 Mantle rookie card, which was in mint condition and received an astounding 9.5 grade from grader SGC, was last sold in 1991 for $50,000 by the famed baseball-card collector Alan Rosen.

In a letter to the buyer accompanying the sale, Rosen wrote that the card was “in my estimation the finest known example in the world,” noting its perfect centering and color, with only the “slightest evidence of paper toning.”