‘Vote Republican,’ Joe Rogan Tells Voters Fed Up With Lockdowns

Podcast host Joe Rogan told people on Saturday to “vote Republican” due to the way Democrats handled the response to COVID-19.

During an interview with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the influential podcast host noted that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down outdoor dining and beaches during the pandemic.

“I have a friend, and his brother works in the COVID response … in California. And, remember when they made a decision to close outdoor dining, and it turned out that one of the people that made that decision, the day she did it, went out and was dining outdoors?” Rogan asked, apparently referring to Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

“I thought you meant Gavin Newsom going to French Laundry,” Rodgers joked.

“Yeah, that was fun,” Rogan responded, adding that he hopes Americans have learned their lesson.

“I’m hoping that, now that this is over, people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those. That’s the best you can get out of it.”

“So what do you tell those people?” Rodgers asked.

“Vote Republican,” Rogan responded, noting an increase in new voter registration for the GOP. Rogan then praised Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for having implemented “reasonable policies” during the pandemic.

Rogan has been adamant that he is not a conservative, describing himself in June as a “bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of shit.”

“People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like, you can suck my dick,” Rogan said. “You don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican.”