Baker Mayfield Throws Gas On The Fire With Blunt Warning To His Former Team

Baker Mayfield has his eyes set on destroying his former team in week one of the new NFL season.

Following the Carolina Panthers’ 21-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the final exhibition game of the preseason, Mayfield spoke to reporter Cynthia Frelund about Carolina’s week one matchup against the Cleveland Browns and said “I’m gonna fuck them up.”

Mayfield’s intent to dismantle the Browns likely stems from an offseason where Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers, replacing him for the controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. (NFL Team Releases Player Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old Girl)

Mayfield performed well in his four years as Cleveland’s starting quarterback and led the Browns to their first playoff victory in over 25 years in Jan. 2021, according to Pro Football Reference. The fact that Cleveland decided to ditch him after all that and make Watson — who has faced over twenty sexual misconduct lawsuits — the face of their franchise seems to have lit a fire underneath Mayfield.

The Panthers are scheduled to host the Browns on Sept. 11th to kick off the new NFL season.