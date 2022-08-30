‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode Two Drew More Viewers Than The Premiere

“House of the Dragon” premiered Aug. 21, and even with horrendous reviews, viewership for episode two inched up slightly from the pilot.

More than 10 million viewers tuned into HBO and HBO Max to watch the second episode of the “Game of Thrones” (GoT) spin-off, according to Variety. Apparently this marks a 2% increase in viewers compared to the first episode, which is enough for a second season of the show to be approved already, the outlet revealed.

Call me crazy, but obviously HBO had to renew this terrible television series. The money they poured into its success is embarrassing. Each episode cost nearly $20 million to produce, according to another Variety report. Instead of fighting climate change or buying everyone those electric cars that celebs love, Hollywood’s elite spent about $200 million on a pile of crap and are about to do it for a whole extra series.

Sure, the show might have great ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but the site is conspicuously hiding the fact that only 500 or so people have even bothered to rate it. So we’re supposed to believe that more than 10 million people watched this heavily anticipated show, but only 504 folks reviewed it? Seems suspect to me.

Obviously, I couldn’t care less about “Game of Thrones,” the actors involved in it, the storyline — all of it was so, so stupid to me. I tried so hard to enjoy this iconic series, but consistently found myself playing Rummikub on my phone and picking my nose to pass the time as my friends inhaled it. I know, I am clearly the problem here, but hear me out.

Maybe it was the aimless violence and vying for power that was utterly uninteresting to me. There is little that screams “loser” or “insecure” to me more than anyone in the pursuit of power, meaning that every single character developed in the GoT world is an insecure loser in my perspective.

REVIEW: ‘The Girl In The Picture’ Is Your Worst Nightmare Come To Lifehttps://t.co/E439X21rRp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2022

If I want to watch insecure losers on television, I’ll tune into literally any reality show. At least they have significantly better fashion and far less violence than the Targaryens. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Teaser For Season 5 Drops With A Huge Announcement)

The only thing I’m less excited about than another series of something related to GoT is the new “Lord of the Rings” spin-off series on Amazon Prime, “The Rings of Power,” which apparently cost something like $58 million per episode, according to CheatSheet.

If you really have to, you can watch the trailer for “House of the Dragon” here: